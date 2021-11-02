Toronto Raptors beat New York Knicks as the NBA celebrates its 75th anniversary

(CNN) The NBA celebrated its 75th anniversary with a match-up between New York and Toronto -- just as it was in the beginning.

This time, however, the result was reversed.

The Raptors took down the Knicks 113-104 at Madison Square Garden on Monday, exactly 75 years after the Knicks beat the now-defunct Toronto Huskies 68-66 in the inaugural game of what was then the Basketball Association of America.

OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points as the Raptors overturned a halftime deficit and earned a fourth-straight win on a landmark night for the NBA.

The Knicks, who fell to their second loss of the season, got off to a fast start and held an eight-point lead at the end of the first.

Read More