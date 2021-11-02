Verry Elleegant wins 2021 Melbourne Cup

Verry Elleegant won the A$8 million ($6 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday, storming home in the final straight to win by three-and-a-half lengths.

Pre-race favorite Incentivise ran second ahead of third-placed Spanish Mission in Australia's "race that stops the nation."

Jockey James McDonald was overwhelmed after his first Melbourne Cup win on the Chris Waller-trained mare, which was rated 14/1 by bookmakers.

"I love her to bits, she's been so good to me," he said.

"I can safely say she is a champion now.

Read More