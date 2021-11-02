    World Series Game 6: 'No pressure' for Braves as Astros threaten fightback

    By Jack Bantock. CNN

    Updated 1249 GMT (2049 HKT) November 2, 2021

    Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jose Altuve celebrate winning Game 5 of the World Series early Monday, November 1, in Atlanta.
    Members of the Atlanta Braves watch during the ninth inning.
    Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws to first base for the out during Game 5 on Sunday, October 31.
    Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker slides into home plate safely past Braves catcher Travis d&#39;Arnaud during the seventh inning.
    Braves pitcher A.J. Minter bunts during the fourth inning on Sunday.
    Martin Maldonado of the Astros catches a pop fly during the fourth inning of Game 5.
    Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman high fives third base coach Ron Washington after hitting a solo home run on Sunday. Freeman&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-series-2021-braves-astros-game-5/h_7691896754fc7c08a9b5327e21ec2261&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;460-foot home run to right-center&lt;/a&gt; is his longest of the season, and tied for the biggest smash of his career.
    Adam Duvall of the Atlanta Braves hits a grand slam home run during the first inning of Game 5.
    Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies dives into third past Astros third baseman Alex Bregman advancing on a double by Austin Riley on Sunday.
    Braves closer Will Smith &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-series-2021-braves-astros-game-4/h_b3165f6fac676dd8b45f99f0bc6b289d&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;celebrates the teams 3-2 win&lt;/a&gt; against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday, October 30. Smith pitched a perfect 9th inning.
    Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario of the Atlanta Braves celebrate in the eighth inning after Rosario &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-series-2021-braves-astros-game-4/h_8e83ad53c8de208644674fa5db190371&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;caught a fly ball&lt;/a&gt; hit by the Astros&#39; Jose Altuve.