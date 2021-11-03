(CNN) A couple in central Italy who thought they were being burgled were instead shocked to find an endangered brown bear on their balcony.

Annalisa Castagna and her husband, Claudio Paravano, were alarmed by a noise outside their property and went to investigate, only to find themselves face to face with a Marsican brown bear, Castagna recalled in a Facebook post published Sunday.

They had "a close encounter with the bear. We were face to face, less than a meter away," she wrote. "I was able to count all the teeth he had in his mouth plus the red tongue."

Castagna said she "screamed in the bear's face" and the animal then tried to reach her with its paw.

The encounter happened at the couple's home in the village of Pescosolido, home to fewer than 1,500 people, on the edges of the Abruzzo National Park in central Italy.