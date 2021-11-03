Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers out for Chiefs game due to Covid-19 protocols. Multiple outlets report he tested positive for virus

(CNN) Green Bay Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday's road game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to Covid-19 protocols, the team's head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Wednesday.

LaFleur wouldn't confirm if Rodgers tested positive for the virus or his vaccination status. While meeting the media, LaFleur would only say that last season's league MVP was in Covid-19 protocols.

"We don't say who tests positive or what not. That's what the league wants," LaFleur said.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for Covid-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

