Berlin (CNN) German health officials have warned the country is in the grips of a "very worrying" spike in Covid-19 cases and that unvaccinated people face severe risks, after it registered a new record in daily infections for the second day running.

More than 37,000 new infections were reported on Friday, 3,000 more than the mark on Thursday which had, for 24 hours, been the worst rate registered since the pandemic began.

The sharp upward trends come amid a vaccine rollout that is slower than many other large European nations.

Late on Thursday the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's disease and control center, described current developments as ''very worrying'' and raised its risk assessment for unvaccinated people from "high" to "very high."

The situation has also changed for vaccinated people, the report said. "For the fully vaccinated, the risk is assessed as moderate, but increasing due to rising infection rates."

Read More