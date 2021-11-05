Tottenham Hotspur win first match under Conte

London (CNN) Antonio Conte got a crash course in what he can expect as Tottenham Hotspur's new manager after the Italian's first game in charge ended in a 3-2 home victory over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Conte, who replaced Nuno Espírito Santo this week, watched his side tear into a 3-0 lead after 28 minutes with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura on target -- plus an own goal from Danish defender Jacob Rasmussen as he struggled under pressure from Harry Kane.

Tottenham's Harry Kane watches as Vitesse's Jacob Rasmussen scores an own goal.

He then watched Vitesse score twice in seven minutes before halftime in a frantic tie, complete with the drama of three red cards and an outbreak of crowd trouble amongst the visiting supporters.

"I appreciated my players suffered because it's important to learn to suffer if you want to win," he said.

"We need time. We need time to work. We need time to work," Conte said. "This is the only aspect that, not I'm afraid, but I'd like to have time to work.

