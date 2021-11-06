Woman arrested after fourth death in Welsh paddleboarding incident

(CNN) A woman has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following a paddleboarding incident in Wales last week in which four people died.

Andrea Powell, 41, from the Bridgend area who was in hospital following the incident on the Cleddau River in Haverfordwest on October 30, was named by police as the fourth victim to die.

Dyfed-Powys Police previously announced two other women and a man died at the scene last week after a group of nine adults from the South Wales area traveled to Pembrokeshire for a paddle-boarding excursion and got into difficulty in the water. A further five people were rescued without injury.

"Our thoughts are with her family, and all those involved in this tragic incident. We are supporting her family, and would ask for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time," the statement said about Powell.

Police said the woman who had been arrested on Friday as part of the investigation "has been released under investigation."

