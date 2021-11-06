Search for Australian man who went missing after a shark attack called off

Fremantle, Australia (CNN) The search for an Australian man who went missing after a reported shark attack has been called off, police in the state of Western Australia said on Sunday.

Paul Millachip, 57, was swimming at Port Beach in North Fremantle, a suburb in the state's capital city Perth, when he was believed to have been attacked by a shark Saturday morning, police said. Police and surf rescue helicopters as well as water police and surf lifesaving personnel responded to reports of a "serious shark bite incident" at around 10 a.m local time.

Rescue and recovery efforts were called off Sunday afternoon, after an extensive two-day search, acting Inspector of the Fremantle District Office, Troy Douglas, told reporters during a news conference.

He said that a pair of goggles, believed to be Millachip's, were found at the scene of the attack.

"A decision was made to suspend the search at 4 p.m," Douglas said.

Millachip's wife, who asked not to be named by reporters, described him as a "lovely man and great father" who loved exercising.

