New Zealand cricket match suspended as pitch invaded by bees

(CNN) A cricket match in New Zealand was suspended when the pitch was invaded by some unusual visitors: a swarm of bees.

Canterbury and Wellington were playing a Plunket Shield match at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday when the insects descended.

Photos of the incident show players and officials sitting and lying on the ground as the bees fly over the pitch.

The swarm interrupted a match between Wellington and Canterbury.

"BEE-careful! 🐝 A swarm of bees popped in at the Cello @BasinReserve for a closer look at today's #PlunketShield action between @cricketwgtninc & @CanterburyCrick!," reads a tweet from the Black Caps, the country's national cricket team.

The incident occurred during day two of the four-day match, with play continuing on Monday.

