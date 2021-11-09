France will require Covid-19 booster shots for older citizens' health passes

Paris (CNN) French president Emmanuel Macron said France will continue using the country's health pass to ensure uptake of booster shots of the vaccine in a national address Tuesday evening.

Announcing the opening of third shots for those aged over 50 from the beginning of December, Macron also said that from mid-December proof of a third shot would be necessary for those aged over 65 to revalidate their health pass.

Those aged over 65 have been able to request a third dose since September 1 in France.

The health pass has been an essential tool for the French government in boosting vaccination rates, banning entry to public transport and a variety of public and private spaces for those without proof of full vaccination.

Masks will remain obligatory in schools and are currently required indoors and on public transport.

Read More