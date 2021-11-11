Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, apologizes for misleading UK court

(CNN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has apologized for misleading a UK court about whether she and Prince Harry had provided information to the authors of an unauthorized biography about the couple, reports the UK's PA Media press agency.

The Sussexes have previously repeatedly denied collaborating with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand on their book "Finding Freedom," but Meghan apologized in a witness statement made public on Wednesday after a former aide told the court he did provide information to the authors.

The duchess' apology came as part of her litigation against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the UK's The Mail on Sunday newspaper, which reproduced parts of a private letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

In February Meghan won her privacy claim against publisher ANL, and the judge ruled "the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful," and that there would be "no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial."

However, ANL is challenging the ruling and says that a trial should take place, reports PA.

Read More