Jon Gruden sues NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell

(CNN) Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden in a lawsuit alleges the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to destroy his career and reputation through a malicious and orchestrated campaign.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told CNN in a statement, "The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims."

In July, the NFL announced it fined the Washington organization $10 million after an independent investigation found the club's work environment was "highly unprofessional," especially for women.

The fine comes after 15 former female employees and two journalists who covered the team accused team staffers of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The WFT launched an investigation last July, which the NFL took over in August.

In October, critics had called for Gruden, who had coached the Raiders since the beginning of the 2018 season, to be fired after The Wall Street Journal reported he used racially insensitive language to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email.

Then the New York Times reported it reviewed more emails and found Gruden denounced women being employed as on-field officials, a team drafting an openly gay player, and the tolerance for national anthem protesters.

Many of Gruden's emails, covering a seven-year period, were sent to Bruce Allen, the Washington team's then-president who was fired in December 2019, according to the Times.

A league source, just before Gruden resigned, confirmed the accuracy of the Times' story to CNN.

Gruden was one of the NFL's highest-paid coaches, having signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders, according to salary tracking website Spotrac.

He first coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, then won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002. At the time, Gruden was 39 and then, the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl.

He left the Bucs in 2008 and became a football analyst for ESPN and his messages were sent while he was working for ESPN as a color analyst during "Monday Night Football," the Times reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.