Miami Dolphins stun Baltimore Ravens in upset victory on Thursday Night Football

(CNN) The Miami Dolphins defense produced a sterling effort to stifle the Baltimore Ravens and help the Florida team claim a 22-10 upset victory on Thursday Night Football.

Star cornerback Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned it for a 49-yard touchdown to give the Dolphins a 15-3 lead early in the fourth quarter and Justin Coleman intercepted Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson late on to seal the win.

Jackson was sacked four times at Hard Rock Stadium as the 24-year-old -- in what was a homecoming as he was born in Florida -- struggled for rhythm and accuracy.

Justin Coleman celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Jackson.

A Mark Andrews touchdown with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth gave the visitors some hope.

But quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had come in to replace an injured Jacoby Brissett, scored a one-yard touchdown run late in the contest to put the result beyond doubt.

