Man in India arrested over rape threats to cricket star Virat Kohli's infant daughter

(CNN) A 23-year-old man has been arrested in India for allegedly threatening to rape the infant daughter of the country's cricket captain, Virat Kohli, as team members face a barrage of online abuse following their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign.

The man was arrested in the southern city of Hyderabad on Wednesday for allegedly posting the threat to Twitter, according to the cyber crime branch of Mumbai police. Sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and defamation are among the charges he faces, police added.

Kohli shares a 10-month-old daughter with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

The tweet has since been taken down and the man's account has been suspended.

In a statement emailed to CNN Friday, Twitter said it did not tolerate abuse on its platform. "While we encourage people to express themselves freely on Twitter, abuse, harassment and hateful conduct continue to have no place on our service," the statement said.

Read More