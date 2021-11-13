Steph Curry makes NBA history, passing Ray Allen for most three-pointers made

(CNN)It seems every week NBA superstar Steph Curry is making history.
Earlier this week, he overtook Wilt Chamberlain to become the oldest player to record 50 points and 10 assists in a game.
And on Friday night, the 33-year-old passed basketball great Ray Allen for the most three-pointers scored in all NBA games, including playoffs, in NBA history.
Curry connected with nine of his 17 three-point attempts in the Golden State Warriors' 119-93 win over the Chicago Bulls, taking his tally in regular season and playoff games to 3,366, surpassing Allen's total of 3,358.
He had come into the game just one behind two-time NBA champion Allen and equaled his record within the first few minutes of the game.
And he became the all-time lead just minutes later, drilling a long-range effort over Alex Caruso.
Astonishingly, Curry passed Allen's record in 585 fewer games.
Curry ended the night with 40 points, his third 40-point game of the season, as the Warriors accelerated in the second half to beat the high-flying Bulls.
It is the 52nd time in Curry's career that he's scored 40 points or more in a game, as the Warriors continue their blistering start to the season, now with an 11-1 record.
Curry is now chasing Allen's regular-season record of 2,973 three-pointers. Curry is on 2,896.
The win wraps an eight-game home stand for the Warriors, with the Bay Area team winning seven and losing just once.
"In general, the high point is establishing our home floor, that this is going to be a tough place to come win a game," head coach Steve Kerr told the media afterwards.
"And a lot of that is the way we're playing. A lot of that is our fans, the energy in the building. There's a really good vibe about the team; the fans feel it.
"Great way to start the year but now we've got to go out on the road, and it's going to get a lot tougher. We obviously are very happy to be where we are."