Cam Newton returns to Carolina Panthers. Is this a dream reunion come true?

(CNN) Could Cam Newton once again be the Carolina Panthers' Superman and rescue the team?

The quarterback -- famed for his touchdown celebration where he mimics Clark Kent ripping off his shirt to reveal the Superman logo underneath -- re-signed with the team where he spent nine years after agreeing to terms on Thursday.

Newton, a former No. 1 overall pick by the Panthers in 2011, left in 2019. He spent last season at the New England Patriots, starting 15 games before being released in training camp after Mac Jones became the chosen starter.

The 32-year-old has been out of work ever since but received the call from his old team after news broke that Panthers starting quarterback Sam Darnold had suffered an incomplete fracture in his right scapula and would miss multiple weeks of action.

With a 4-5 record this season, the Panthers are still in with a shot of reaching the playoffs and after Darnold's struggles over the last five weeks, a quarterback change just might be the thing to reinvigorate the squad.

