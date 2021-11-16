'Megaspider' is biggest of its kind we've ever seen, Australian reptile park says

(CNN) A massive funnel-web spider with fangs capable of piercing human fingernails has been donated to an antivenom program in Australia, sparking an appeal for its anonymous donor to come forward.

Nicknamed "Megaspider," the arachnid measures 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) foot to foot, with fangs 2 centimeters (about 0.8 inches) long, the Australian Reptile Park said in a statement Friday. With a body measuring 5 centimeters (1.9 inches), it's the largest funnel-web spider the park has ever seen, it added.

"She is unusually large and if we can get the public to hand in more spiders like her, it will only result in more lives being saved due to the huge amount of venom they can produce," said Michael Tate, the park's education officer. "We are really keen to find out where she came from in hopes to find more MASSIVE spiders like her."

Spider keeper Jake Meney with Megaspider. Her fangs will be milked for venom to turn into antivenom.

According to the Australian Museum, the average length of a funnel-web spider's body is 1 to 5 centimeters, making this one on the large side. But it's by no means the largest type of spider in Australia.

That honor belongs to the tarantula otherwise known as the whistling spider, due to the noise it emits when provoked. The body of the northern species Selenocosmia crassipes can grow up to 6 centimeters (2.4 inches) long, with a leg span of 16 centimeters (6.3 inches).

