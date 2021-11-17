(CNN) A British F-35, one of the newest stealth fighter jets in the UK military, crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday morning while operating off the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the UK Defense Ministry said in a tweet.

The pilot ejected and was returned safely to the ship, and an investigation of the incident, which occurred during routine flight operations, had begun, the ministry said.

Britain operates the F-35B, a single-engine, short-take-off vertical landing variant of the US-developed steath jet, which cost about $115 million each to build.

"The ability to operate from the sea with the most advanced fighter jets ever created is a significant moment in our history, offering reassurance to our allies and demonstrating the UK's formidable air power to our adversaries," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement at the time.