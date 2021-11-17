Cuban activist Yunior Garcia Aguilera arrives in Spain

Madrid and Havana (CNN) Cuban activist Yunior Garcia has arrived in Spain on a tourist visa, along with his wife, a Spanish government official confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the opposition leader and playwright thanked his family and friends, and those who made his journey to Spain possible.

"We arrived in Spain, alive, healthy and with our ideas intact. We have to thank the many people who have made this journey possible," Garcia Aguilera said in his first public comment since leaving Cuba.

"I have been without communication for several days and need to update on the situation of other members of the Archipelago," he added, referring to his opposition group.

The organizer of protests that were thwarted by Cuban police had not been seen since a mob of hardline pro-government supporters surrounded his house on Sunday, a spokesman for Archipelago group said on Tuesday.

