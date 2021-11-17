(CNN) Canada took another step towards booking its place at the 2022 World Cup after beating Mexico 2-1 in near freezing conditions.

A brace from Cyle Larin ensured the hosts recorded their first win over Mexico in over 20 years, a victory that shot Canada to the top of the CONCACAF qualifying table.

Canada has not played in a men's World Cup since 1986 but is so far unbeaten in the final qualification stages -- four wins and four draws -- with just six games to go.

"Amazing night. Atmosphere in the stadium was electric and the boys went out there and played our hearts out," said Canada's Atiba Hutchinson, who broke the Canucks' men's all-time appearance record after making his 90th cap.

"We left everything on the pitch. We knew how important this match was and we wanted to go out there and make a statement.

