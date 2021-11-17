Charlie Sifford Award created for honoring 'spirit in advancing diversity in golf'

(CNN) The World Golf Hall of Fame has created the Charlie Sifford Award which will be presented to individuals for "their spirit in advancing diversity in golf."

Sifford was golf's first Black professional player and is a key reason why Tiger Woods got into the game, according to the 15-time major winner.

"He's like the Grandpa I never had," Woods said after a practice round in advance of the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, the day after Sifford's death.

"It's been a long night, and I'm sure it will be a long few days. He fought, and what he did, the courage for him to stick with it and be out here and play.

"I probably wouldn't be here (without Sifford). My dad would never have picked up the game. Who knows if the clause would still exist or not? But he broke it down."

