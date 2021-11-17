'We have championship DNA,' says Steph Curry after domination of Brooklyn Nets

(CNN) Are the Golden State Warriors the favorites for this season's NBA title? Steph Curry believes challenging for the crown is in the squad's make up.

The Bay Area team emphatically beat the superstar-laden Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night behind Curry's 37 points -- a performance which earned "MVP" chants from the watching crowd.

In what was a clash of two of the top contenders for this year's Larry O'Brien trophy -- and MVP race between Curry and Kevin Durant -- it was the Warriors who showcased their credentials.

And all without perennial All-Star Klay Thompson, who is still yet to return from long-term injury.

After dismantling the Nets at Barclays Center on a scorching 12-of-19 shooting -- including 9-of-14 from three -- with five assists, two steals and a block, Curry was clear about his team's aims.

Read More