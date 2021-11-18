French dictionary adds non-binary pronoun, sparking anger

Paris, France (CNN) The decision by a major French dictionary to include a gender-inclusive pronoun in its online edition has triggered angry reactions from lawmakers and defenders of the nation's language.

French dictionary Le Robert decided to add the entry "iel" -- a combination of "il" and "elle," which means "he" and "she" in French respectively -- into the online version of its dictionary in October.

It's a "personal subject pronoun of the third person singular and plural, used to refer to a person regardless of gender," the dictionary entry reads.

Together with its plural and feminine form, called collectively as "iel, ielle, iels, ielles," this new addition to the French language has triggered strong opposition from some French politicians.

"The Petit Robert, a dictionary that we thought was a reference, has just integrated on its site the words "iel, ielle, iels, ielles," said French lawmaker François Jolivet, from French President Emmanuel Macron's party La République en Marche, in a tweet on Tuesday.

