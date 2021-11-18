Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq apologizes for antisemitic comments he says he made in 2011

(CNN) Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who testified about his experiences of being subjected to racism while playing for Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) before a UK parliamentary panel on Tuesday, has apologized for unspecified comments he says he made in 2011.

Shortly before Rafiq's apology, a screenshot of messages that appeared to involve Rafiq making antisemitic comments ten years ago had been shared. Rafiq, 30, says he made derogatory comments on social media when he was a teenager and is a "different person today."

Rafiq tweeted on Thursday: "I was sent an image of this exchange from early 2011 today. I have gone back to check my account and it is me - I have absolutely no excuses.

"I am ashamed of this exchange and have now deleted it so as not to cause further offence. I was 19 at the time and I hope and believe I am a different person today. I am incredibly angry at myself and I apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this."

Read More