(CNN) Garbiñe Muguruza became the first Spanish player to win the season-ending WTA Finals as she beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 on Wednesday.

The victory in Guadalajara, Mexico, was the 10th WTA title of Muguruza's career and her third of the year.

Having collected grand slam titles at Wimbledon and the French Open in 2016 and 2017, Muguruza -- who rises to No. 3 in the world off the back of the victory -- suffered a dip in form and dropped down the rankings over the next two years.

But she now looks back to her best and proved too strong for Kontaveit in Mexico.

"I'm just very happy I proved to myself once again I can be the best, I can be the 'maestra,' like we say in Spanish," said Muguruza. "That puts me in a very good position for next year, a good ranking."

