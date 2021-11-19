(CNN) After a down year following the departure of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots Patriots once again look like one of the best teams in the NFL.

Their latest display of dominance came during Thursday Night Football , thrashing the lowly Atlanta Falcons 25-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw the only offensive touchdown of the game in the first quarter while the Patriots' defense throttled Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

Atlanta quarterback Ryan was sacked four times and intercepted twice, and after being pulled from the game late with the lead unassailable, the Patriots defense intercepted backup's Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks once apiece.

After the game, which was the Patriots' fifth-straight victory, Jones praised the whole team's performance.

