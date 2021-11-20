Lewis Hamilton praised for defending LGBTI rights during F1 Qatar Grand Prix

(CNN) Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has been widely praised after showing his support for the LGBTI community during a practice session Friday for the Qatar Grand Prix.

Hamilton wore a helmet featuring the Pride Progress Flag, a redesigned and more inclusive version of the traditional rainbow flag, and emblazoned with the words "We Stand Together."

The flag features additional black and brown stripes to highlight the oppression of people of color, as well as pink and blue stripes for the trans flag and a purple circle on a yellow background, which is the intersex flag.

Although the Pride Progress Flag was initially designed by American artist Daniel Quasar in 2018, it was British intersex activist and columnist Valentino Vecchietti who finalized the version seen on Hamilton's helmet, which includes the intersex flag.

"It means everything," Vecchietti told CNN. "I can't express what an amazing, massive, massive thing Lewis Hamilton has done. And I feel emotional talking about it, because we are so hidden and stigmatized as a population."