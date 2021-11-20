'Don't get caught napping': Pillow fighting enters combat sports arena

(Reuters) Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring when Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) holds its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29.

Steve Williams, the man with the dream of turning childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing.

"It's not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying," Williams, CEO of PFC, told Reuters.

"It's serious. It's hardcore swinging with specialized pillows."

Although the male and female competitors in January's event mostly hail from the cutthroat worlds of MMA and boxing, children will still sleep soundly after seeing the bouts.

Read More