Coach of NWSL soccer team resigns, a day before report alleges verbal and emotional abuse of players

(CNN) The coach of the Chicago Red Stars resigned Sunday, a day after leading his team to the National Women's Soccer League title game and a day before a Washington Post report alleged that players had accused him of verbal and emotional abuse.

Rory Dames' resignation was announced in a press release dated Sunday from the Red Stars, which lost Saturday 2-1 to the Washington Spirit. The statement made no mention of the allegations.

The story Monday in the Post is the latest chapter to roil the 10-team league, which has been facing a reckoning over the treatment of its players. The Post reported players had turned to the US Soccer Federation for help about the alleged abuse instead of the NWSL. CNN has reached out to Dames for comment.

Last month, the NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird resigned and the league called off weekend matches following a report by The Athletic detailing allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct against Paul Riley, who coached three NWSL franchises over eight seasons. Riley in an email to The Athletic denied the claims.

In addition, the CEO and managing partner of the Washington Spirit resigned and referenced a recent request by the players, who cited concerns over workplace environment, as part of the reason for stepping down.