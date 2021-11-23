French prime minister tests positive for Covid-19, forcing five Belgian ministers to isolate

Paris (CNN) France's prime minster has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing five Belgian ministers to also go into self-isolation after meeting with the French politician Monday.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus after returning to France from a visit with ministers in Brussels, his office confirmed to CNN.

On his return from Belgium, Castex learned his 11-year-old daughter had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV. The Prime Minister then also tested positive and is self-isolating.

His Belgium counterpart, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, along with four other ministers, are now self- isolating following their meeting, according to Belgian public broadcaster RTBF.

Castex is not experiencing any symptoms and was feeling good when the positive test came back Monday night, BFMTV reported.

