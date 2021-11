Tim Paine: Pat Cummins tasked with healing Australia

(Reuters) Fast bowler Pat Cummins was confirmed as Australia's 47th test captain on Friday, tasked with galvanising the team at short order before the Ashes amid the fall-out from Tim Paine's resignation and decision to take a break from cricket.

Cummins will be supported by new vice-captain Steve Smith , who returns to a formal leadership role for the first time since losing the captaincy during the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

As former skipper Paine's vice-captain, Cummins was considered a shoo-in to replace the wicketkeeper, who on Friday stepped away from all cricket to take a "mental health break" after damaging revelations of a 'sexting' scandal.

However, the appointment is still remarkable given that Australia has almost always favoured batsmen as captains.

Cummins becomes only the second fast bowler to captain the side after Ray Lindwall, who led for one test against India in the mid-1950s.

Read More