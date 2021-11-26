Here's what Prince William's overpopulation remarks get wrong

This story is the inaugural newsletter edition from As Equals , CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs .

(CNN) When it comes to overpopulation as the cause of wildlife loss in Africa, Prince William just won't let it go.

But there is more that is wrong with what Prince William said: identifying population growth as the problem, logically presents population control as the solution. This automatically transforms wombs into legitimate sites for climate policy. In other words, women's rights to contraception and education are weaponized: they are no longer tools that help women access greater choice, but instead this gender equality goal is hijacked to impose someone else's agenda.

Let's imagine for one minute that we accept that population growth -- and specifically, population growth in Africa -- leads to greater pressure on wildlife, an argument that Prince William believes is undeniable. How should this be addressed? A one-child policy as a condition for development aid? How will the impact of that reduction in population be measured? Who is to say if it is going far enough to mitigate environmental damage? If it isn't, what then?

Prince William seems to have avoided speculating on how to fix his problem. His grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, was not so wise and was known to have called for " voluntary family limitation " to address a growing human population.

This is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that women's bodies are implicated in policy games. In 2017 Denmark, which regularly tops best-country-to-be-a-woman rankings, pledged additional funds to help women access family planning because "