Photos: Golf's greatest rivalries The rivalry between US golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka kicked off in 2019, and through internet memes and viral clips, has blossomed into one of the sport's most compelling storylines. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Golf's greatest rivalries Phil Mickelson vs. Tiger Woods – When Tiger Woods burst onto the scene in 1996, Phil Mickelson had already appeared at the Ryder Cup twice. Between them, they have won 127 tour events including 21 majors, and have battled each other on countless occasions during the final round of competitions. Unfortunately for Mickelson, there is no other player who has spent as many weeks at world No. 2 without reaching the top spot as him. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: Golf's greatest rivalries They were golf's band of brothers. "The Golden Bear," "The King" and "The Black Knight" shared 34 major wins between them and irrevocably changed the sport they played. Between the late 1950s and the early 1980s, the trio of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player came to redefine golf, all the while forming lasting friendships. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Golf's greatest rivalries The rivalry between Sam Snead (left) and Ben Hogan (right) was one of pure excellence. After Hogan turned professional in 1938 -- two years after Snead -- the pair won a combined 146 times on the PGA Tour. There were 81 wins for Snead and 64 for Hogan -- which includes 16 majors between them. While Snead shares the record with Woods for the most wins on the PGA Tour, Hogan is only one of five players to have completed a career major grand slam. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Golf's greatest rivalries Paul Azinger vs. Seve Ballesteros – The rivalry between Paul Azinger and Seve Ballesteros was primarily played out at Ryder Cup. At the 1989 Ryder Cup, Azinger refused to let Ballesteros switch out a scuffed ball in their singles match. On the 18th hole of that match, Ballesteros then disputed a drop Azinger took out of the water. In 1991, when the two were put together in the opening match, the pair clashed along with their teammates after the Americans had apparently used two different balls illegally. "The Americans were 11 nice guys -- and Paul Azinger," Ballesteros memorably later said. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: Golf's greatest rivalries Annika Sorenstam vs. Karrie Webb – At the turn of the century, Annika Sorenstam (left) and Karrie Webb (right) were the two best women's golfers around. While Sorenstam looked the be running away with the crown of world's best golfer, Webb proved her class, winning six of her seven majors between 1999 and 2002. Although Sorenstam came roaring back, it was a rivalry that kept fans enthralled. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Golf's greatest rivalries Walter Hagen (left) and Bobby Jones (right) were two of golf's earliest stars. Hagen won 11 majors between 1914 and 1919 -- the third most in golf's history -- while Jones won seven. The two often did battle on the course, including numerous exhibition matches. Hide Caption 7 of 11