(CNN) Swedish lawmakers have again elected Magdalena Andersson to the role of prime minister -- days after she resigned from the post -- and she is set once more to become the first female leader in the country's history.

Andersson was first chosen to be prime minister last week, but she quit the same day after her proposed budget was defeated and the coalition government she hoped to lead broke down.

Now she has again been appointed to the role by Sweden's Parliament, and intends to form a minority government of only her own party.

She will officially begin the role after a meeting with the country's King on Tuesday -- a stage that she did not reach last week.

Andersson was appointed through a razor-thin vote in Sweden's divided Parliament. While 101 MPs voted for her, 173 voted against, and 75 abstained. Under the country's rules, a new prime minister can be elected as long as a majority of lawmakers do not vote against them.

