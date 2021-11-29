Tiger Woods says his days of being a full-time golfer are over: 'Never full time, ever again'

(CNN) In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest, Tiger Woods spoke publicly about his golfing future for the first time since his car crash earlier this year.

"I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day, never full time, ever again, but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did," Woods told interviewer Henni Koyack.

"Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. And you play. I think that's how I'm going to have to play it from now on.

"It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."

Woods began the remote interview from his South Florida home by walking into the room with what he called a slight "hitch" in his stride, evidence of the serious leg injuries suffered in a car crash near Los Angeles in February.

Read More