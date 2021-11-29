New England Patriots defense bullies Tennessee Titans for sixth straight win

(CNN) On a weekend marked with feast, the New England Patriots made sure they had a seat at the table as their defense ate up the Tennessee Titans in the second half in a 36-13 victory.

Bill Belichick's specialty has long been the defensive side of the game, and it was on full display as the Pats forced four turnovers in the win.

Facing a Titans team missing 2020 Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry as well as their two main wide receivers -- Julio Jones and A. J. Brown -- New England ended the game with three forced fumbles along with a Ryan Tannehill interception.

The game though was tight going into halftime -- a slight 16-13 New England lead -- with the Patriots struggling to rein in Tennessee's running game. Even without Henry, the Titans' backs found plenty of holes in the New England defense. Belichick was asked postgame about the first half and gave an on-brand, terse answer about the defense.

Mac Jones Patriots looks to make a pass against the Tennessee Titans.

"They did a better job of coaching it than we did. We have to coach and play better," Belichick said.

