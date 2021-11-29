London (CNN) All adults in the United Kingdom will be able to get their booster Covid-19 vaccine doses three months after their second shot, the government indicated on Monday, in a dramatic acceleration of the country's inoculation drive that comes amid fears over the Omicron variant.

Boosters had previously only been available a minimum of six months after a second dose, for people over 40 and for over-16s with underlying health conditions.

By slashing the gap to a minimum of three months, the UK will soon offer one of the smallest intervals of any country in the world.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed he had accepted the move in Parliament on Monday, hours after the UK's advisory body on vaccinations recommended it. England is also reinstating a mask mandate in shops and on transport from Tuesday, a move announced over the weekend that was also sparked by concerns about Omicron.

The new step will heighten concerns about geographic inequalities in the effort to protect people from Covid-19 -- a disparity which was highlighted since the concerning new variant was discovered in southern Africa, where vaccination rates are lower.

