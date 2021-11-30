Sexual harassment rife inside Australian parliament, report finds

One in three people working in Australia's parliament have experienced sexual harassment, a report published on Tuesday said, following an independent inquiry into parliamentary workplace culture.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who ordered the review in February after his party came under pressure over its handling of an alleged rape inside the building, said the findings were "appalling" and "disturbing."

The review detailed widespread improper behavior, and found that more than half of the people who responded had experienced at least one incident of sexual harassment, bullying or actual or attempted sexual assault.

"Such experiences leave a trail of devastation for individuals and their teams and undermine the performance of our parliament to the nation's detriment," the report said.

Morrison said parliament must clean up its act.

Read More