Fast flowing lava from Spain's La Palma volcano continues to wreak havoc more than 2 months on

(CNN) New lava tubes from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island have sent molten lava flowing downhill at speeds of up to 1 meter (3 feet) per second since Monday, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute.

Further down the mountain, on the west side of the island just off the coast of Africa, the lava continues to threaten the remaining buildings in the town of La Laguna, which was evacuated more than a month ago.

Fast flowing lava moves through parts of Spain's La Palma island on Monday, months after it first erupted.

The town's church is now just a kilometer (around 0.6 miles) from the widest lava flow, advancing toward the Atlantic Ocean, according to a map issued Tuesday by the Canary Island government's volcano crisis committee.

The eruptions started September 19 and haven't stopped since.

Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Tuesday, November 30th.

A house, destroyed by lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, is seen on the Canary Island of La Palma on Tuesday.

The lava has already reached the Atlantic in two places on the island's west coast, falling off cliffs into the ocean and then adding to the coastline with a total of 48 hectares (approximately 118 acres) of lava landfill, the committee said.

