Netherlands says Omicron variant was already in country earlier than previously thought

(CNN) The Covid-19 Omicron variant was present in the Netherlands a week before two flights arrived from South Africa carrying the virus, Dutch health officials said Tuesday, throwing the timeline of the variant's spread in Europe into question.

The Omicron variant was confirmed in two test samples taken on November 19 and November 23, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday.

RIVM virologist Chantal Reusken told national broadcaster NOS that one of the people had "probably contracted the virus in the Netherlands. How exactly is still under investigation."

Dutch authorities previously believed that the first cases of the Omicron variant had arrived on November 26 after 14 passengers on flights from Johannesburg and Capetown tested positive.

Omicron, also known as B.1.1.529, has an unusually high number of mutations, sparking fears that it could evade vaccines and prolong the pandemic.

