Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly is leaving for LSU, according to reports

(CNN) University of Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly is leaving to take a similar position at Louisiana State University, according to multiple reports.

Kelly -- Notre Dame's head coach since the 2010 season -- will replace current LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. LSU announced October 17 that the school and Orgeron will be parting ways after the 2021 season concludes.

CNN has reached out to LSU and Notre Dame seeking comment.

Under Orgeron, LSU won the national title in the 2019-20 season but has struggled since. The Tigers are 6-6 this season, including 3-5 in Southeastern Conference play. In 2020, a season impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, LSU went 5-5.

Read More