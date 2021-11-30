(CNN) It was an unhappy birthday for Russell Wilson on Monday Night Football as the quarterback saw his potential game-tying pass intercepted to seal a 17-15 loss for the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) against the Washington Football Team (5-6), scuppering a dramatic comeback.

Playing on his 33rd birthday, Wilson threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Freddie Swain with just 15 seconds to play to put the Seahawks within two points of tying the game, but his subsequent two-point conversion pass was intercepted by Kendall Fuller to snatch the win for Washington.

Having trailed 17-9 until the closing seconds, a thrilling comeback could have served as a much-needed spark for a downtrodden Wilson and the Seahawks. Since the eight-time Pro Bowl star returned from finger surgery -- the team has scored just 28 total points en route to three straight defeats that have left their playoff hopes in tatters.

Fuller's interception denied the Seahawks a shot at a dramatic comeback.

It is a damning indictment of Wilson's current struggles that the Seahawks scored more points in the last game before his reinstatement -- Geno Smith throwing for a pair of touchdowns and rushing for one in an impressive 31-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars -- than in the three losses since.

Wilson went 20 from 31 for 247 yards and threw his first two touchdowns since returning, but it was not enough to stop him from suffering a third straight loss as the starter for the first time since he joined the Seahawks in 2012.

