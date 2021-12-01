Scottish rugby international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

(CNN) Scottish rugby international Siobhan Cattigan has died at the age of 26, Stirling County rugby club confirmed on Tuesday.

"Our love, thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Shibby's family at this devastating time. We very much hope their privacy will be respected by everyone as they deal with their tragic loss," said a Stirling County statement on its website following Cattigan's death on November 26.

Having made her international debut against Wales at the 2018 Six Nations, the back-row won 19 caps for Scotland.

Cattigan was part of the team's tour to South Africa a year later, and again represented her country at the Six Nations for the 2020 tournament.

In April, she started all three of Scotland's 2021 Six Nations games against England, Italy, and Wales.

