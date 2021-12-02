Pope Francis urges Europe to shed its 'walls of fear' on visit to divided Cyprus

(CNN) Pope Francis arrived in Cyprus Thursday, where he called on residents to "welcome and integrate one another," referencing the divisions that the migrant crisis has sowed on the island nation.

The country has said that it is struggling to cope with an influx of migrants, many of whom travel by boat from the Middle East.

Speaking to journalists on the plane from Rome, the Pope said that the visit "will touch some wounds."

Francis's advocacy for migrants and refugees is a notable cornerstone of his papacy.

The Pope, who has called the Mediterranean Sea a "great cemetery," has arranged to have 50 migrants relocated to Italy after his trip this week. The Vatican has not yet confirmed that plan.

