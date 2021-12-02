Rory McIlroy defends players' right to play in Saudi Arabia tournament

A giraffe crosses the first hole at dusk at the Leopard Creek Country Club Golf in Malelane, South Africa in 2004.
Matthieu Pavon holes his putt as a stork watches on from behind the 17th green during the third round of the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Quarteira, Portugal in 2021.
A moose walks across the 16th tee during "The Match" at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana in 2021.
Monkeys are seen on the seventh fairway during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on El Camaleon golf course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in 2021.
An alligator crosses the sixth green during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course in South Carolina.
A coatimundi is seen as Joseph Bramlet putts on the first green during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on the El Camaleon course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in 2021.
Geese waddle along the sixth hole at the Celtic Manor Resort as Jack Senior prepares to play his third shot during day one of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale in Newport, Wales in 2021.
A kangaroo is seen during day one of the 2009 Johnnie Walker Classic held at The Vines Resort and Country Club in Perth, Australia.
Baboons cross a fairway during day two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC in Sun City, South Africa in 2016.
A cockerel is seen on the 15th tee during the second day of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final at T-Golf & Country Club in Mallorca, Spain in 2021.