'I've never seen anything like that': Bizarre goal marks thrilling Manchester United and Arsenal clash

(CNN) Manchester United bounced back from conceding one of the most unusual goals you're ever likely to see to eventually beat Arsenal 3-2 in Thursday's Premier League clash.

With new interim head coach Ralf Rangnick set to be in the dugout for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace, United's final match under Michael Carrick got off to the worst -- and strangest -- possible start.

With less than 15 minutes gone by, United goalkeeper David de Gea went down injured as the team defended an Arsenal corner.

Referee Martin Atikinson seemingly missed the incident and allowed play to go on, leaving Emile Smith Rowe to volley the ball into the open goal from the edge of the area as De Gea lay curled up in a ball on the goal line.

Atkinson initially blew his whistle to apparently signal the goal had been disallowed, but replays showed it was De Gea's own teammate Fred that stood on his ankle and the goal was given.

