(CNN) The National Basketball Association's (NBA) Portland Trail Blazers have fired president of basketball operations Neil Olshey after an independent review into concerns and complaints around the workplace environment, the team announced on Friday.

"The Portland Trail Blazers are committed to building an organization that positively impacts our colleagues, communities and the world in which we live and play," the team said in a statement.

"Following the conclusion of the independent review of concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility, the Portland Trail Blazers organization has decided to terminate General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey, effective immediately due to violations of the Portland Trail Blazers' Code of Conduct."

The team announced in November it had been notified of "concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility" and hired an outside firm, O'Melveny and Meyers, to investigate. The team did not name the non-player personnel at the time.

CNN has reached out to the NBA for comment.

Read More