Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies at 77

(CNN) Longtime Atlanta Falcons defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey has died at the age of 77.

Humphrey passed away on Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Saturday.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Claude Humphrey," Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. "His humble spirit guided him on and off the field. Our thoughts and prayers are with Claude's family during this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Claude's memory."

Claude Humphrey in August 1970.

Humphrey was selected third overall in the 1968 AFL-NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons out of Tennessee State and was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year that season.

Humphrey played a total of 13 seasons in the league, including 10 with Atlanta and three with the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 1981. During his time in Atlanta, Humphrey earned All-NFL or All-Pro honors eight times. He was named All-NFC seven times and played in six Pro Bowls.

