Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies at Santa Anita

(CNN) Kentucky Derby winning horse Medina Spirit died Monday at the Santa Anita racetrack in Southern California, according to the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB).

Medina Spirit collapsed near the finish line just as he was completing a workout and died immediately, the CHRB tells CNN.

"Following the completion of a routine morning workout, Medina Spirit collapsed on the track at Santa Anita Park and died suddenly of a probable cardiac event according to the on site veterinary team who attended to him," Santa Anita Park said in a statement.

The news was also confirmed by its Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who said the three-year-old champion colt died from a "heart attack" following a workout, but the CHRB will not determine cause of death until a necropsy and toxicology tests are complete. The examination and tests will be conducted at the University of California, Davis.

"My entire barn is devastated by this news," Baffert's statement read.

